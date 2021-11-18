City of Richardson Prioritizes Capital Project Delivery by Implementing Projectmates Construction Project Management Software

Breaking News
Projectmates Will Replace The City’s Legacy Solution For Managing Current And Future Capital Projects, Allowing Project Team Members The Ability To Manage Every Phase Of Their Construction Program — From Planning, Bidding, Contract Award, Construction, Completion And Close Out — In Real Time And In One Platform.

Projectmates has user-friendly modules capable of addressing the entire construction program life cycle, from initial concept to project completion. By assigning users to a role-based access system, Projectmates not only simplifies the experience for users based on project role, but also facilitates a highly secure workflow where project participants can access information based on their role. Projectmates is also compatible with all of the today’s modern web browsers and features a native mobile app that can be used on all web-enabled devices making project data accessible from anywhere.

Richardson, TX, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Projectmates, the leading owner-focused project management software for the construction industry, today announced that the City of Richardson has selected Projectmates as its new platform to manage the city’s capital construction projects.

Repeatedly recognized as one of the top places to live and work by national media, the City of Richardson is committed to providing sustained infrastructure enhancements for the public. Projectmates will replace the City’s legacy solution for managing current and future capital projects, allowing project team members the ability to manage every phase of their construction program — from planning, bidding, contract award, construction, completion and close out — in real time and in one platform.

As a single, integrated platform, the need for additional construction management software is effectively eliminated, minimizing duplicate data and the errors that double-data entry can cause. This allows Richardson’s project managers to focus on managing projects instead of managing project data housed in various non-connected platforms, leading to faster construction timelines and lower overall costs.

“The use of Projectmates will boost construction productivity, enable efficient capital planning now and in the future, and save taxpayer money,” said Varsha Bhave, founder and CTO of Projectmates and its parent company Systemates, Inc. “And with the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill now signed into law, cost transparency and clear audit trails are more critical than ever for government agencies. With Projectmates’ capital planning and budgeting tools, all costs track back to the City’s budget in real time. This allows project managers to immediately see anticipated costs and how they will impact project budgets. And better yet, instantly report on how the funds are being used for infrastructure improvements.”

The Projectmates team is currently working with the City of Richardson to implement the new software, and ensuring all stakeholders are set up for success with role-based permissions, version control on all documents, and single sign-on (SSO) authentication.

