City of San Diego Deploys Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid EV Charging Systems

Sustainable EV charging infrastructure to serve new city-owned EVs

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of San Diego has deployed two EV ARC™ solar-powered charging systems to fuel the city’s growing fleet of electric vehicles and provide emergency preparedness assets. To mark this milestone in San Diego’s initiatives to promote sustainable transportation, Mayor Todd Gloria spoke at a press conference featuring 10 new Chevrolet Bolt EV fleet vehicles, one law enforcement Ford Interceptor Hybrid and one fire department Ford Interceptor hybrid and the Beam Global charging systems on April 22, 2021. At the unveiling event, Mayor Gloria was joined by Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley; Alyssa Muto, Interim Director of the Sustainability Department for the City of San Diego; and Casey Smith, Director of the Fleet Operations Department for the City of San Diego.

Beam Global EV ARC™ systems meet the needs of municipal EV fleets for flexible, scalable and resilient charging infrastructure. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EV ARC™ systems generate and store their own electricity to provide EV charging day or night, or emergency power in the event of a grid interruption or natural disaster. Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate the need for permitting, construction or electrical work of any kind, reducing deployment time from months to minutes and delivering significant long-term savings to city budgets through avoided installation costs and utility bills.

“This program allows the City to continue making progress on our Climate Action Plan while saving taxpayer dollars,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “The EV ARC solar EV charging stations will allow the City to take advantage of San Diego’s most plentiful natural resource and reduce emissions from City operations that harm human health and contribute to the climate crisis. Technology like Beam’s can help the City more effectively adopt electric vehicles and protect our environment for the next generation.”

As part of its Climate Action Plan, the City of San Diego aims to convert 90% of its fleet to zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. In addition to supporting the city’s climate goals, EV ARC™ charging systems are rapidly and scalably deployed and ease the growing strain on California’s electric grid related to transportation electrification while providing backup power to San Diego first responders and other vital services.

“EVs are an inevitable and very beneficial change for municipal fleets. EV ARC systems enable the EV charging they need rapidly while saving them time and money,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “With each deployment, Beam Global’s solar-powered EV charging solutions enable the City of San Diego to integrate more clean energy, save on fuel costs and enhance energy security. It’s an unbeatable value proposition.”

This deployment comes as Beam Global’s products are being used by municipalities in California and across the U.S. to meet the rapidly growing demand for EV charging infrastructure. In addition to deploying systems to serve city-owned fleets, Beam Global and the City of San Diego have inked a public-private partnership which aims to provide sustainable EV charging to the public throughout greater San Diego, free of charge.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

