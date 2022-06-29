City of Trotwood, Ohio Pursues Digital Transformation

Breaking News
Municipality partners with cloud-based government management software provider, GovPilot, to streamline operations and constituent services

City of Trotwood, OH, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Trotwood, Ohio where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. To do so, the city recently partnered with GovPilot, a New Jersey based provider of cloud-based local government management software.

Officials from Trotwood have worked with GovPilot to implement a number of digital capabilities and public facing forms that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. Officials are initially utilizing GovPilot for planning and zoning including for digital zoning permits, and will look to add several more digital services. 

Additionally, Trotwood has deployed GovPilot’s Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes or general code violations directly via a digital form on the city website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, available on Android and iOS devices is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly. The city has already received 5,500 non-emergency constituent concerns through the GovPilot feature which the city has now resolved or has assigned relevant crews to fix. 

“We are excited to work with GovPilot to enable more efficient operations and provide convenient constituent services. For years many of our operations and services – particularly around land use and development were conducted using paper or obsolete software programs”. Said Debbie McDonnell, Trotwood’s Planning & Development Director. “As we continue to recover from 2019 tornadoes, continued reliance on paper processes and outdated computer programs proved inefficient and costly. As a government we also learned first hand the importance of business continuity which GovPilot’s cloud-based platform will ensure.”

McDonnell added, “Our residents deserve to be able to interact with their government in a convenient, efficient way no matter the circumstances. Moving forward, we feel that GovPilot is the best partner suited to meet our objectives and we encourage our residents to help us improve our city by sharing any non-emergency concerns that they encounter through the Report-a-Concern button on our website or via the GovAlert mobile app.”

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, “We are excited to work with the City of Trotwood on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Trotwood.” 

