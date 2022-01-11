City Ventures Begins Pre-Selling 38 Solar-Powered Townhomes in North Long Beach, from the Low $600,000s

Info Center Opening This Month

Edgewood Point Exterior rendering of residences at Edgewood Point, courtesy of City Ventures

Long Beach, California, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (January 11, 2022) – City Ventures, California’s leading builder of solar all-electric homes, today announced the start of pre-sales for Edgewood Point at 5070 Long Beach Blvd. in Long Beach, CA. The first townhomes will be available for move-in in Summer 2022.

Edgewood Point is a collection of 38 three-story townhomes located next to Bixby Knolls and within walking distance to Scherer Park. Each home features unique three-bedroom layouts that range from 1,330 to 1,535 square feet. Many of the sustainably-designed homes have multiple decks, and all come with attached two-car garages, rooftop solar panels, and energy-saving appliances and thermostats.

The WHA | William Hezmalhalch Architects-designed community includes 9,608 square feet of common open space that houses a social event garden and an outdoor living space that gives residents access to shade structures, seating, and enhanced landscaping.

“We’re one step closer to opening these highly attainable townhomes in a rapidly changing part of North Long Beach,” said City Ventures CEO Phil Kerr. “There is high demand for additional housing in Long Beach, which is one of the most affordable beach cities in Southern California. Edgewood Point’s commitment to quality and sustainability is unmatched in the area, and we think it will appeal to those who crave a mix of urban amenities and suburban lifestyle. We believe this community will help to revitalize this special and diverse part of the city.”

Edgewood Point townhomes have modern interior finishes such as flat panel cabinetry with soft-closing drawers and doors, 9’ ceilings, quartz kitchen countertops with 6” backsplash throughout, and stainless steel and Energy Star® rated high-efficiency appliances. The community offers convenient access to the 710, 405, and 91 freeways, making the community a perfect home for remote workers and commuters, alike.

“Long Beach is the most affordable beach destination for homeowners looking for new residential housing,” said Natasha Zabaneh, Division President at City Ventures. “The community we’re introducing is right on the edge of downtown and Bixby Knolls, which is how we came up with the name Edgewood Point. You’ve got that small-town charm, but it’s still that downtown, quintessential Long Beach vibe.”

City Ventures is the developer of Huxtown, in Downtown Long Beach’s East Village Arts District, which sold out just 12 months after opening, in 2019. The company is currently building another solar, all-electric townhome community at 4800 Long Beach Blvd in the area known as Virginia Village. Those 18 townhomes are expected to open in late 2022.

For more information, and to join the Edgewood Point interest list, please visit www.LongBeachCV.com.

About City Ventures

City Ventures is a rapidly growing California homebuilder focused on repositioning underutilized real estate into residential housing in supply-constrained coastal urban infill areas, as well as high-demand suburban locations. It focuses on the construction of townhomes, condominiums, lofts, mixed-use, live-work, and single-family detached homes in the Southern and Northern California coastal urban infill neighborhoods. City Ventures is based in San Francisco and Irvine, California, and currently owns and controls over 8,000 lots in California. For more information, please visit www.cityventures.com.

Attachment

Edgewood Point

CONTACT: Jon Amar City Ventures jon@kovachmarketing.com