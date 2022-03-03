Breaking News
CityHealth Vaccination Partnership With the City of Oakland, California

OAKLAND, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CityHealth, a local COVID-19 testing company, is partnering with the City of Oakland to hold a free vaccination clinic for the Oakland community. 

The vaccination clinic will be held on March 10, 2022, at Lodestar School (701 105th Ave., Oakland, CA 94603) in East Oakland from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and then move to the West Oakland library (1801 Adeline Street, Oakland, CA 94607) in the afternoon from 2-6 p.m. This event offers free-of-charge vaccinations and booster shots from Johnson & Johnson, Modern, and Pfizer.

Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan, who proposed the Council directive to open public vaccination sites, stated, “I am so thankful to my Council colleagues for supporting the proposal for vaccination sites, and for everyone involved in getting these important free vaccination sites open. I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted — to help reduce the risks of serious disease from COVID. New vaccination sites will increase public access to these important needs, and protect public health.”

Residents can get their first vaccination, second vaccination or booster shot free of charge at CityHealth’s one-day vaccination clinic, in partnership with the City of Oakland, on March 10, 2022. The vaccination clinic will be held at Lodestar School in East Oakland (701 105th Ave., Oakland, CA 94603) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and then move to the West Oakland library (1801 Adeline Street, Oakland, CA 94607) from 2-6 p.m. This event is open to Oakland residents and surrounding community members. 

Appointments for East Oakland (held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.) can be made at https://covidtesting.cityhealthuc.com/vaccine/east-oakland and appointments for West Oakland (held from 2-6 p.m.) can be made at https://covidtesting.cityhealthuc.com/vaccine/west-oakland.

“CityHealth is continuing to work with the City of Oakland to make COVID-19 vaccinations easily accessible. We would like to help close any gaps on public health by providing fast and free community testing and vaccination,” said Sean Parkin, CEO of CityHealth. 

Free-of-charge molecular PCR and Rapid Antigen tests are also available at CityHealth’s other COVID-19 testing sites in Oakland. 

CityHealth’s East Oakland COVID-19 testing site is located at the Lighthouse School at 701 105th Ave., Oakland, CA 94603 (open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. PT). Appointments can be booked at https://covidtesting.cityhealthuc.com/locations/east-oakland. 

CityHealth’s West Oakland site is located at the West Oakland Library at 1801 Adeline Street, Oakland, CA 94607 (open Sunday through Thursday, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. PT). Appointments can be booked at: https://covidtesting.cityhealthuc.com/locations/west-oakland.

The COVID-19 testing sites and vaccination clinic are not drive-through, but parking is available. 

About CityHealth: 

CityHealth’s mission is to make healthcare accessible, comfortable, and human. CityHealth provides accessible COVID-19 testing and urgent care services in the San Francisco Bay area. Visit www.cityhealth.com for more information.

Press Contact:
Sean Parkin 
CityHealth Urgent Care 
510-984-2489 
getwell@cityhealthuc.com

