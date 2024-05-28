Elan Mountain View offers extensive amenities in prime location

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cityview, a premier multifamily investment management and development firm, and Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, have sold a 164-unit mixed-use project in Mountain View, California. Elan Mountain View features a prime corner location in the heart of Downtown Mountain View as well as 11,000 square feet of fully occupied ground-floor retail space.

“With its ideal location, ample amenities and unique retail offerings, Elan Mountain View has been extremely well received by residents and the surrounding community,” said Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview. “It’s been a pleasure to partner with Greystar on this property and we look forward to seeing its continued success.”

The community features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that include smart thermostats, keyless entry, quartz countertops, modern cabinetry, full tile kitchen backsplashes, wood vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and full-size washers and dryers. Select units feature street level walk-up entrances as well as private patios and balconies.

Elan Mountain View features extensive amenities, including a fully equipped fitness center, two-level club room that includes a billiards table and chef’s kitchen, hammock lounge, edible garden pathway, private business center and a courtyard with lounge seating, an outdoor kitchen, fireplaces and a fruit garden. The property also offers 164 storage units to residents and secured access parking.

Located at 1030 Castro St., Elan Mountain View offers a primate location less than one mile from the Mountain View Caltrain Station and at the convergence of highways 101, 85 and 237, providing easy access to San Jose, The Peninsula and San Francisco. The area offers a true live-work-play lifestyle for residents, with Downtown Mountain View being home to more than 50 restaurants, bars and shops along with more than 1 million square feet of corporate tenancy. The property is within three miles of some of the fastest growing companies in the Bay Area, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple and Intuit.

Current onsite retailers include Rose International Market, Mr. Sun, Le’s Alterations, Tanya’s Hair Design, and Oh! Honey Macaron.

Cityview and Greystar originally broke ground on the development in 2016 and completed construction in 2018.

About Cityview

Founded in 2003, Cityview is a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm focused on multifamily housing in gateway markets in the Western U.S. Specializing in developing, acquiring, and operating opportunistic and value-add multifamily projects, Cityview creates sustainable housing options in transforming areas, changing cities into communities, people into neighbors and houses into homes. Cityview has invested in more than 130 projects to date. For more information, visit cityview.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $300 billion of real estate in 249 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 893,600 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $78 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

