Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cityview Unveils New Name & Vision for Opportunity Zone Project in Los Angeles with Original Urban Poem at Name Reveal Event

Cityview Unveils New Name & Vision for Opportunity Zone Project in Los Angeles with Original Urban Poem at Name Reveal Event

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

The event marked the arrival of the newest, place-making address

Cityview unveils the new name of its opportunity zone project, Jasper

Pictured from left to right: Cityview CEO Sean Burton, Alyesha Wise-Hernandez & Councilmember Price
Pictured from left to right: Cityview CEO Sean Burton, Alyesha Wise-Hernandez & Councilmember Price

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cityview, a premier multifamily investment management and development firm, today unveiled the new name of its opportunity zone project located at the intersections of Adams Blvd & Grand Ave in Los Angeles as Jasper. The name was revealed in an original urban poem by Street Poets, and the vision was shared for this planned LEED Silver project to be the newest, place-making address with easy access to transit, jobs and entertainment.

“We have a long and proud history of successfully developing projects in areas subsequently designated as qualified opportunity zones, and our expertise makes projects like Adams & Grand a natural fit with our strategy of delivering quality housing in high-growth areas near job centers,” said Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview. “At Cityview, we are also committed to sustainability, and Adams & Grand will achieve LEED Silver certification, realizing 20 – 30% improved efficiency over other similar non-green buildings.” He added, “With this property, we were able to provide over a thousand jobs, with 30% of those jobs being local hires.”

Cityview revealed the property’s new name in an original and riveting soulful celebration where community members and local businesses were the first to learn the property’s new name by listening to an original poem by Street Poets, while also enjoying delicious bites from Heirloom LA catering, a jazz rhythmic soundscape by Los Angeles Diamond Trio and street artistry reflective of the city’s culture. Among the speakers were Burton and Curren D. Price Jr., Los Angeles City Councilmember for District 9.

Nestled in the urban, diverse, thriving community adjacent to University of Southern California and less than two miles from Downtown Los Angeles, Jasper is a seven-story apartment building with 296 units, including 25 units designated very low affordable and three designated moderate income affordable. The property, which sits one block from the 23rd Street Metro station, includes 5,000 square feet of retail space and extensive amenities including two rooftop sky decks offering sweeping views of Downtown Los Angeles, a CV Works business center, two-story club room, expansive fitness center, movement studio, resort-style pool and spa deck and pet run and wash station. The highly anticipated mixed-use development commenced construction in January 2021 and is expected to be completed ahead of schedule in early 2023.

About Cityview
Founded in 2003, Cityview is a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm focused on workforce and attainable housing in high-growth markets in the Western US. Specializing in developing, acquiring, and operating value-add multifamily and mixed-use projects, Cityview creates sustainable housing options in transforming areas, changing cities into communities, people into neighbors and houses into homes. Cityview investments have generated nearly $5 billion in urban investment across more than 130 projects to date. For more information, visit cityview.com.

Media Contact:
Marisa Valbona
Idea Hall
619-708-7990
MarisaV@ideahall.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07e57b4e-8fc6-4b97-8b24-3878df34eb0a

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.