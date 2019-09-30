Breaking News
Home / Top News / Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility

Civeo Corporation Announces Amendment and Extension to Credit Facility

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

HOUSTON and CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) announced today completion of an amendment and extension to its credit facility. Among other things, the amended credit facility:

  • extends the maturity date of the commitment and loans of certain lenders thereunder by 12 months to November 30, 2021;
  • adjusts the permitted level of Civeo’s total leverage ratio (total debt to consolidated EBITDA) to a maximum of 4.25x for the third quarter of 2019, 4.00x in the fourth quarter of 2019, 3.75x in the first, second and third quarter of 2020 and 3.50x in the fourth quarter of 2020 and thereafter; and
  • increases the Canadian revolving commitment by approximately $24 million to $183.5 million.

In conjunction with this amendment Civeo has added a new lender to its credit facility, thereby increasing the Canadian revolving commitment level by approximately $24 million. Two existing lenders are not extending the maturity date of their commitments and will exit the credit facility on November 30, 2020, reducing the total consolidated commitment level on that date by approximately $56 million. Accordingly, Civeo’s total commitments under its credit facility will, on a net basis, be approximately $32 million lower on November 30, 2020.

The amendment to the credit facility does not change previous interest rates or amortization payments.

Additional information on the terms of the amendment can be found in a separate Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 33 lodges and villages in operation in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 33,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo’s website at www.civeo.com.

CONTACT:

Frank C. Steininger
Civeo Corporation
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
713-510-2400

Jeffrey Spittel
FTI Consulting
832-667-5140

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.