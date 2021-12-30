Civil Case Against Jeffrey Epstein’s Former Executive Assistant Lesley Groff Dropped

Plaintiff Jane Doe has voluntarily dismissed her case against Jeffrey Epstein’s former Executive Assistant Lesley Groff. At the time the suit was brought, Lesley’s counsel Michael Bachner of Bachner & Associates and Jon Whitcomb of Diserio Martin predicted that the case would be dismissed, and have always maintained that Lesley never engaged in any civil or criminal misconduct.

New York, New York, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A civil case – filed by Jane Doe against Jeffrey Epstein’s former executive assistant Lesley Groff – alleging that she participated in Epstein’s trafficking of women, has been voluntarily dismissed by the Plaintiff with prejudice, which means the claim cannot be re-filed.

“We are not surprised that the case was voluntarily dropped. Our hearts truly break for any person victimized by Epstein but the truth is – Lesley had no knowledge of and no participation in any of the illegal conduct alleged in the lawsuit,” said Michael Bachner and Jon Whitcomb.

A year ago, another civil lawsuit naming Lesley as a defendant, was also dropped. Notably, criminal charges have never been filed against Lesley Groff.

“After a more than two-year investigation by the Department of Justice into Jeffrey Epstein’s conduct, which included lengthy interviews of witnesses and a thorough review of relevant communications, we have been informed that no criminal charges will be brought against Lesley Groff,” said Lesley’s counsel Bachner and Whitcomb.

As an executive assistant to Epstein, Lesley worked as part of a professional staff that included in-house attorneys, accountants and other office staff. Lesley’s job included making appointments for Epstein as directed by him, taking his messages, and setting up high-level meetings with CEOs, business executives, scientists, politicians, celebrities, charitable organizations and universities.

As part of Epstein’s professional office staff, Lesley never witnessed anything improper or illegal.

Press Contact:

Kelcey Kintner

Kelcey@redbanyan.com

###

CONTACT: Press Contact: Kelcey Kintner Kelcey@redbanyan.com (954) 379-2115