FIRST ON FOX: A prominent civil rights leader blasted the Biden administration’s proposed menthol cigarette ban and said the White House has excluded his group from the table on issues involving Black people.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Charles Steele Jr., the president and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), which Martin Luther King Jr. co-founded and served as its first president, aired his concerns about the Biden adminis

[Read Full story at source]