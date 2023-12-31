Woman came forward to Prospect trade union after feeling allegations were not sufficiently dealt withA Ministry of Defence civil servant has told of being subjected to three separate incidents of sexual assault by male colleagues, after allegations emerged of a “hostile” and “toxic” culture at the department.The woman came forward to Prospect, the trade union, after feeling that her allegations were not sufficiently investigated and dealt with by the Ministry of Defence. Continue reading…
Read Full Story
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Howard government worked with Canada to oppose UN declaration on Indigenous rights - December 31, 2023
- Funding the 12-metre platypus, and other decisions that troubled the Howard government - December 31, 2023
- Sliding doors: cabinet papers reveal how close Coalition came to endorsing emissions trading in 2003 - December 31, 2023