CLA Announces New Austin Office in Texas Region

Austin’s business community expands with the arrival of a new CLA office.

Matt Claeys will serve as managing principal of CLA’s Austin, Texas office.

Austin, Texas, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), a national professional services firm, announced today that it has opened an office in Austin, Texas. The newest addition to the Texas region will serve several industries, including technology, manufacturing and distribution, financial institutions, private equity, construction, and state and local government.

“We are excited to expand our CLA footprint with an office in the thriving business community of Austin,” said Matt Claeys, managing principal of CLA’s Texas region. “We have been serving clients in the area for many years, and are eager to create more opportunities with our fast-growing team.”

As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA can serve organizations of all sizes and in all locations, while bringing an uncommon depth of capabilities to its clients.

Key CLA leaders who will be working out of the Austin office include:

Dean Rohne, Principal, Financial Institutions

Bhakti Patel, Principal, State and Local Government

Sundeep Bablani, Director, Cybersecurity

Chris Garcia, BizOps Chief Financial Officer, Private Equity

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 7,400 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

