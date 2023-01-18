10 CLA professionals bring their diverse skills to team-centric leadership roles, and CLA celebrates eight new or expanded DEI roles.
St. Louis, Missouri, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced the advancement of 10 professionals to matrix leader roles as well as eight new or expanded diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) roles effective January 1, 2023:
Matrix leader advancements
- Brad Baumann, Managing Principal of Office — SE Wisconsin
- Matt Bone, Managing Principal of Office — New Mexico
- Tommy Jensen, Managing Principal of Office — Salt Lake City
- Charles Jones, General Counsel
- Rick Krueger, Managing Principal of Service — Future Fund
- Ty Miller, Managing Principal of Office — Phoenix
- Drew Murray, Managing Principal of Office — Tucson
- Bhakti Patel, Managing Principal of Office — Austin
- Kelli Roberts, Managing Principal of Office — Winston-Salem (Triad)
- Jenny Wise, Managing Principal of Industry — Professional Services
New or expanded DEI positions
- Leea Carter — Leader of DEI Operations
- Kate Deyle — Community Engagement Leader
- Kevin Kirsch — Director of DEI Strategy
- Mindy Plewacki — Executive Director of the CLA Foundation
- Keesha Whitfield — Diversity Recruiting Director
- Cindy Blake — Family and Affinity Connector
- Open position — DEI Communications and Projects Associate
- Open position — DEI Operations Associate
CLA intentionally operates with a virtual headquarters and believes that sharing resources and creating collaborative teams with a diverse range of talent and disciplines can foster a dynamic, creative, and efficient work environment. CLA’s matrix leadership structure allows leadership across industry, service, geography, and functional areas.
“The world is shifting to horizontal, cross-functional governance, and our leaders need to balance priorities while engaging, empowering, and listening to others,” said Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer. “We’re celebrating our people taking on new or advanced roles for their willingness to develop new skills for cultivating relationships as a way to enhance our ability to create opportunities for our people, clients, and communities.”
CLA is proud to recognize its people for their accomplishments as they advance in their roles and take on new roles. Learn about careers at CLA.
About CLA
CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.
