10 CLA professionals bring their diverse skills to team-centric leadership roles, and CLA celebrates eight new or expanded DEI roles.

St. Louis, Missouri, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced the advancement of 10 professionals to matrix leader roles as well as eight new or expanded diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) roles effective January 1, 2023:

Matrix leader advancements

Brad Baumann, Managing Principal of Office — SE Wisconsin

Matt Bone, Managing Principal of Office — New Mexico

Tommy Jensen, Managing Principal of Office — Salt Lake City

Charles Jones, General Counsel

Rick Krueger, Managing Principal of Service — Future Fund

Ty Miller, Managing Principal of Office — Phoenix

Drew Murray, Managing Principal of Office — Tucson

Bhakti Patel, Managing Principal of Office — Austin

Kelli Roberts, Managing Principal of Office — Winston-Salem (Triad)

Jenny Wise, Managing Principal of Industry — Professional Services

New or expanded DEI positions

Leea Carter — Leader of DEI Operations

Kate Deyle — Community Engagement Leader

Kevin Kirsch — Director of DEI Strategy

Mindy Plewacki — Executive Director of the CLA Foundation

Keesha Whitfield — Diversity Recruiting Director

Cindy Blake — Family and Affinity Connector

Open position — DEI Communications and Projects Associate

Open position — DEI Operations Associate

CLA intentionally operates with a virtual headquarters and believes that sharing resources and creating collaborative teams with a diverse range of talent and disciplines can foster a dynamic, creative, and efficient work environment. CLA’s matrix leadership structure allows leadership across industry, service, geography, and functional areas.

“The world is shifting to horizontal, cross-functional governance, and our leaders need to balance priorities while engaging, empowering, and listening to others,” said Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer. “We’re celebrating our people taking on new or advanced roles for their willingness to develop new skills for cultivating relationships as a way to enhance our ability to create opportunities for our people, clients, and communities.”

CLA is proud to recognize its people for their accomplishments as they advance in their roles and take on new roles. Learn about careers at CLA.

