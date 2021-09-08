CLA Named the Top Audit Firm for Credit Unions for the Eighth Year in a Row

CLA was named the top audit firm for credit unions in the 2021 Supplier Market Share Guide: Credit Union Auditors, published by Callahan & Associates.

“We’re honored to be included again in this year’s guide,” said Charlie Cameron, CLA’s managing principal of the financial institutions practice. “Our top ranking is a result of our hands-on and comprehensive approach to audit services, as well as our commitment and enthusiasm to deliver exceptional service to our credit union clients.”

St. Louis, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the leading professional services firms in the U.S., was named the top audit firm for credit unions for the eighth consecutive year by Callahan & Associates. The rankings are published in the 2021 Supplier Market Share Guide: Credit Union Auditors.

CLA continues to outpace all auditors on the list in terms of the raw number of credit union clients with more than $40 million in assets. The current average asset size of the firm’s credit union clients stands at $1.36 billion, up from $1.2 billion last year.

Aman Johal, industry analyst at Callahan & Associates, states that the ultimate goal of the 2021 Market Share Guide “is to help credit unions identify the perfect ally to anticipate and avoid legal, financial, and even technology-related pitfalls.” In addition to the annual rankings, the guide discusses trends that impacted credit unions over the past year.

Using financial data as of March 31, 2021, CLA’s top ranking was based on the following statistics:

Total credit union clients > $40 million: 242

Total credit union clients $40 million to $100 million: 36

Total credit union clients > $100 million: 206

Total assets of credit union clients > $40 million: $331,018,051,017

The data for the rankings was compiled from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

Through CLA’s proactive approach, we get to know you and your business. Our team is dedicated to serving the credit union industry and can offer strategic initiatives that can help you stay competitive while navigating changing standards, exploring new opportunities, and strengthening relationships with members.

