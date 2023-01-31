CLA’s Great Place to Work score for 2023 is 87%, which is 30 points higher than the average of other U.S. companies.

Charlotte, North Carolina, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced it is again officially Great Place to Work-Certified™. The certification became active January 2023, following a CLA employee survey and an in-depth culture submission.

CLA also was named a Great Place to Work in 2022.

“At CLA, we believe our culture is a competitive advantage,” said Jen Leary, CLA CEO. “Our culture is a priority for all of us and we’ve taken huge steps forward to pour into our CLA family through active listening, celebrations, creating meaningful connections with each other and in our communities, and building out an ever-expansive wellness portfolio to advance our physical, financial, social, and emotional well-being. We are honored to see how these efforts were recognized in our employees naming CLA a great place to work.”

CLA’s 2023 score is 87%, which is 30 points higher than the average of other U.S. companies, according to Great Place to Work.

“In 2022, we saw our CLA family grow by a record-breaking 11%. This growth reflects rising engagement levels of our CLA family, our steady rise in retention, and the growing way more people in this industry view CLA as a destination for their inspired career,” said Cathy Clarke, CLA chief culture officer. “CLA’s workforce is resilient because our people embrace their individual interests and grow through new experiences.”

In 2022, CLA moved up its primary compensation and advancement season by four months. The firm also increased the number of employee listening sessions and several wellness benefits, including new and/or increased benefits for mental health, expanded family forming benefits, greater support for working families that have parental and/or elder-care accountabilities, and even expanding the stipend available for people to make individualized wellness choices.

CLA’s 2023 survey results show positive progress. Compared to the 2022 survey, every measurement area showed growth.

