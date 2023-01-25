Teresa Arrighi, retiring principal after almost 40 years serving the construction industry, won the Golden Beaver Service & Supply/Engineering Award.

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced retiring principal Teresa Arrighi won a prestigious Golden Beaver construction award.

Arrighi, who is retiring after almost 40 years in the industry, won the Golden Beaver Service & Supply/Engineering Award. The Golden Beaver awards are a high honor in the construction industry, awarded by The Beavers, a national heavy engineering construction association.

“The Golden Beaver awards are probably the highest honor in the construction industry,” said Darren Sparks, managing principal of CLA’s Bay Area offices. “We are all so proud of Teresa for winning this well-deserved honor for her many years working as a trusted advisor in the construction industry.”

As a member of CLA’s strategic leadership team in construction and real estate, Arrighi served clients in Seattle, the Bay Area, and beyond for nearly four decades by focusing on the industry-specific needs and challenges of construction companies.

“Teresa has been instrumental in growing our construction practice across the country through her vision and contributions on our leadership team and has been an amazing mentor to many of our construction team members,” said Julian Xavier, managing principal of CLA’s construction practice. “Her energy and enthusiasm for serving clients is something that we all have learned from.”

“Since starting with S. J. Gallina & Co. in 1984, Teresa worked closely with construction industry clients and is recognized as a trusted advisor,” The Beavers said in a press release.

Arrighi received the award at a ceremony January 13 at the J.W. Marriott at LA Live in Los Angeles.

About CLA

