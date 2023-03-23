CLA’s financial services team will be an exclusive provider of KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry.

Minneapolis, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest professional services firm in the United States, and KlariVis, a visually interactive dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced a new nationwide strategic relationship to support community banks and their ability to strategically leverage data.

CLA will be an exclusive provider of KlariVis, who has quickly become a preferred solution for innovative banks looking to unlock the power of their data in an easy-to-use, modern, interactive dashboard and analytics platform. The KlariVis platform compiles and aggregates high-value actionable data across disparate systems into an intuitive, interactive dashboard that provides financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that empower teams, drive profitability, and improve productivity at every level of the organization.

“We’re always seeking ways to provide our financial services clients with greater insights and KlariVis will help provide them with improved information by leveraging data already on hand,” said Susan Sabo, CLA’s managing principal of the financial services practice. “Our relationship with KlariVis brings together two companies intent on building relationships with our clients and helping them grow and be successful in today’s market.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with CLA, a true leader in the banking industry,” said Kim Snyder, CEO and Founder of KlariVis. “Our combined banking and data analytics experience will empower their clients to better understand and utilize data, transform customer experience, make informed, strategic decisions, and safeguard their institutions.”

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis enables banks of any size to accelerate growth by leveraging the data that is locked in its siloed banking systems. Developed on a modern technology stack, KlariVis lets banks see data in a way that empowers their teams and customers to live and work better. With the time saved on analysis, banks can put their new insights to work towards building a better organization. To learn more, please visit KlariVis.com.

