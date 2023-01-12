RippleMatch’s 2023 Campus Forward Awards are awarded to companies that prioritize diversity by instituting innovative recruitment strategies, including internship opportunities and entry-level programs.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced it won a national award for its recruiting efforts.

RippleMatch’s 2023 Campus Forward Awards are awarded to companies that prioritize diversity by instituting innovative recruitment strategies, including internship opportunities and entry-level programs.

“Our early career hiring efforts are fueled by the passion our CLA family has for sharing the inspired career opportunities that exist at CLA,” said Pat Bowes, managing director of people solutions. “We are proud of the strong workforce we have today and that we continue to be a place that thousands of people choose to join each year to either begin or continue building their inspired career.”

CLA won in the enterprise category, which is limited to 50 winners nationwide. CLA is among other national leaders to win the award including ADP, General Motors, Paramount, PepsiCo, and Visa.

In 2022, nearly 32% of new hires were BIPOC, and over the last five years, CLA has increased its BIPOC population by 68%. CLA is a corporate sponsor of the National Association of Black Accountants, helping to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in accounting. The firm also recently hired a new diversity recruiting director to enhance the recruitment and hiring of diverse talent.

For its interns and new hires, CLA offers inspired careers with choice, flexibility, and mobility. CLA offers real-life experiences that bring classroom lessons to life and the opportunity to get to know and serve clients from day one.

CLA promises to know you and to help you. The firm’s five values — curious, collaborative, transparent, inclusive and reliable — drive employees to work together as one family, creating opportunities.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

