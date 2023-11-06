Holiday 2023 Influencer Choice List Winners Shown here are all the winning products for the Holiday 2023 Influencer Choice Award from Clamour.

New York, NY, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the holiday season approaches, Clamour is excited to announce the eagerly awaited “Best of Holiday 2023 Influencer Choice List.” This prestigious list showcases the hottest toys and games of the season, carefully curated by top-tier toy and family content creators. Families and gift shoppers can now explore this definitive guide to the must-have toys for the upcoming holidays.

“The ‘Best of Holiday 2023 Influencer Choice List’ is a valuable resource for families seeking the perfect holiday gifts that are not only entertaining but also foster creativity and skill development,” said Victoria Fener, COO of Clamour. “We are proud to collaborate with influential digital creators who have a finger on the pulse of the toy industry, bringing you the most innovative and exciting toys and games for the holiday season.”

This year’s winners have been chosen based on the votes of leading digital influencers in the Clamour network. These influencers have a substantial reach, with at least one million monthly views on their primary platforms and a social reach exceeding half a million. They rigorously reviewed product details, images, and, where possible, physical samples before casting their votes.

The “Best of Holiday 2023 Influencer Choice List” features a diverse range of outstanding products, including toys that encourage outdoor adventure, travel-ready games, and captivating creative toys. Whether it’s for active play or quiet indoor fun, this list offers something for every child’s preference.

The “Best of Holiday 2023 Influencer Choice List”: (listed alphabetically by company name)

Adventure Parks – Air Pogo Xtreme – 2 Piece

Art’s Ideas – Jenga GIANT JS4

Blue Orange Games – Beat the 8 Ball

Connetix Tiles – CONNETIX 50 Piece Rainbow Transport Pack

Craftie Fox Inc. – Storypod

Crayola LLC – Multi-Color Light Board

Crazy Aaron’s – Crazy Aaron’s Lost Treasure Guardians

Fireside Games – Here, Kitty, Kitty

Future Fans – Future Fans Football

IMC Toys – Cry Babies Newborn

IMC Toys – Dinobytes Battle Arena

Just Play – Sesame Street Elmo Slide Plush

LeapFrog – LeapFrog® Slide-to-Read ABC Flash Cards™

Make It Real – Mini Pottery Studio

Moonlite – Moonlite Story Collections

My Arcade – Atari Gamestation Pro

OpenandClothing – Disney Plush Doll 6 Piece Set “We Hold Hands”

TOMY International, Inc. – Bebé Fuerte Stack & Count Kettlebell

Toyish Labs – Clixo Rainbow Pack

VTech – VTech® Storytime With Sunny™

WowWee – (MINTiD) Dog-E

Clamour’s partnership with influencers of this caliber ensures that these products are not only entertaining but also inspire countless hours of imaginative play during the festive season.

For more information about the “Best of Holiday 2023 Influencer Choice List,” please contact Victoria Fener or Jonathan Katz at Clamour.

About Clamour

Clamour is a trusted influencer marketing resource for elite brands and the video influencer community. Since its inception in 2016, Clamour has revolutionized experiential marketing in the toy industry with events like the Clamour Summit, a three-day networking retreat for over 300 top-tier video influencers, industry thought leaders, and toy brands. With a combined reach of over 7 billion and content generating more than 500 million earned views annually, Clamour has a profound impact on the toy industry. Past toy sponsors include renowned brands such as Spin Master, Mattel, Hasbro, and many more.

