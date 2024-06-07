Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has acknowledged previously unreported trips overseas that were paid for by his friend, conservative businessman Harlan Crow.
One of the 2019 trips was to Bali, where the justice was accompanied by his wife, Virginia. Another trip paid for by the Crows was to Sonoma County, California.
Thomas on Friday released his amended 2023 financial disclosure forms — required of all federal judges — to include those earlier trips. The travel was not d
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Clarence Thomas formally reports 2019 trips paid by friend and GOP donor Harlan Crow - June 7, 2024
- Conservative British PM faces backlash after skipping D-Day event and going on TV - June 7, 2024
- Trump touts Silicon Valley support, says tech leaders can’t relate to ‘low IQ’ Biden: ‘I have a high IQ’ - June 7, 2024