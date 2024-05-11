Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said Friday at a judicial conference that he and his wife have been subjected to “nastiness” and “lies” over the past several years and criticized Washington, D.C., as a “hideous place.”

Thomas delivered remarks at a conference attended by judges, attorneys and other court personnel at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference. The justice was answering a question about working in a world that appears to be mean-spiri

