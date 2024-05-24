Justice Clarence Thomas, in the court’s latest decision upholding a GOP-drawn redistricting map in South Carolina, took aim at a key, decades-old civil rights decision, calling it an “extravagant [use] of judicial power.”
On Thursday, the Supreme Court sided with the Republican-led South Carolina legislature after it was challenged for alleged racial gerrymandering in drawing new redistricting maps.
In a 6-3 decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito, the high
