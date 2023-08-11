Club welcomes new Official FX (Foreign Exchange) Partner

GPS Capital Markets and Burnley Football Club Establish Partnership GPS x Burnley

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, is proud to be the Official FX (Foreign Exchange) partner of the Burnley Football Club of the Premier League, on an exclusive basis.

In an exciting move for both parties, GPS Capital Markets will be the main title partner of the Burnley FC Business Club, with the initiative renamed the ‘Burnley FC Business Club,’ powered by GPS Capital Markets for the upcoming season.

The deal will also see the Club and GPS host various B2B events throughout the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, alongside introducing activations in the hospitality suites on matchdays at Turf Moor.

Founded in 2002 and based in Salt Lake City, GPS Capital Markets provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions.

Bringing together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world’s leading financial institutions, through the partnership GPS and their team of experts will support the Club’s execution of all FX transactions and various hedging needs, ensuring the organisation drives the best value from international money transfers.

Stuart Hunt, Burnley FC Director said: “We’re pleased to welcome GPS Capital Markets to the Clarets team of partners.

“Leveraging a team rich in international banking from the world’s largest financial institutions will be of great benefit to us moving forward as we progress in our journey and GPS’s appetite for involvement in the Club’s Business Club and matchday activations is fantastic. Highly regarded in the market and maintaining values similar to our own, we are happy to call them our partner and look forward to good things in the future together.”

Brandon Parke, GPS Capital Markets President & CEO said: “I am excited to announce our partnership with Burnley FC as their official FX partner.

“As a leading FX brokerage, we share a common goal of excellence, performance, and global reach. This collaboration represents a perfect synergy between the world of finance and the world of sports, and we look forward to supporting Burnley on their journey in the Premier League this season. Together, we aim to empower our clients and fans with innovative financial solutions and an unmatched sporting experience.”

Nigel Green, GPS Capital Markets Managing Director – Europe added: “GPS Capital is delighted to be a sponsor of Burnley Football Club. They are a team rich in football history and we are very excited to work and collaborate with them over the season and enjoy joint success both on and off the pitch.”

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world’s leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. For more information, visit www.gpsfx.com.

