Clariant AG: White Tale Holdings increased stake to above 20%

Muttenz, October 27, 2017 – Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, confirms that White Tale Holdings has increased its stake in Clariant in excess of 20%. This follows earlier mandatory notifications by White Tale Holdings to the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) regarding its holdings.
Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2016 the company employed a total workforce of 17 442. In the financial year 2016, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 5.847 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. Clariant’s corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation through R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.
