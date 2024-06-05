SPP Houston Inaugural Graduating Class 8 Houston-area small and diverse business leaders successfully complete Clark’s Strategic Partnership Program.

Houston, TX, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 38 Houston-area small and diverse business leaders are positioned to take their firms to new heights following their successful completion of Clark’s Strategic Partnership Program.

Established in 2006, the Strategic Partnership Program (SPP) delivers executive MBA-style classes to small minority-, women-, and veteran-owned firms in the construction industry. The SPP curriculum combines classes taught by Clark’s building professionals and local industry experts with interactive team projects and workshops.

Throughout the eight-month Houston course, participants focused on a range of business and construction industry topics, including financial statements and accounting, insurance and bonding, estimating, purchasing, and project management, as well as essential business competencies, such as presentation and networking skills. The learning experience culminated with a capstone project where SPP participants presented to industry leaders.

Houston SPP graduate and Botello Builders Corporation Co-President, Eleazar Botello, came to the Strategic Partnership Program with the objective to increase his estimating, project management, and marketing acumen. “Through SPP, I have forged valuable relationships with Clark leaders and industry peers. I am excited to put everything I’ve learned from the program into action and share what I’ve learned with my team.”

Clark founded the SPP to provide diverse businesses with the training, knowledge, and resources necessary to compete for opportunities on large-scale construction projects. Since its inception, Clark has expanded the course to 10 markets across the country. Houston graduates join the broader SPP alumni network of more than 1,500 business leaders and construction entrepreneurs. In recognition of the program’s 15th anniversary in 2021, Clark reaffirmed its commitment to fostering inclusive growth among program alumni by pledging to award $2.5 billion in new contracts to SPP alumni over the next decade.

“Launching the Strategic Partnership Program in Houston is another proof point of Clark’s commitment to creating economic prosperity in the region. We are proud to be a small part of these amazing business leaders’ journeys. I look forward to what they will accomplish and the ways we can work together to drive the Greater Houston region forward,” said Cara Lanigan, Group CEO with Clark Construction leading the company’s efforts in Texas.

Clark’s inaugural SPP cohort in the Greater Houston area includes:

Kym Adams, The Business Team

Nicole Baldwin, Verde Global Corporation

Sergio Banuet, TidyPro Partners LLC

Jorge Bassante, Jeb Air Solutions

Eleazar Botello, Botello Builders Corporation

Rodrick Boykin, W&B Logistics LLC

Chaunquila Brooks, PCW Unlimited

Roque Campos, Montgomery Heavy Equipment

Marlon Cooper, Mayan Staffing LLC

Anthony Curtis, Teksync Technologies, Inc

Rima Damani, Frontier Construction and Remodeling

Keith Davis, Jerrold Construction

Olusola Dosunmu, Dominion Engineering LLC

Shanna Doucet, Bloomin Blinds of Richmond

Ahmad Drumgo, Perpetual Development LLC

Maurice Edwards, Edwards Enterprise Roofing and Construction

Sara Esther, Evita Cabinets

Rosalyn Francis, Global Supplier LLC

Luz Gomez, Rice Military Group

Jeronimo Gutierrez, VEP Properties, LLC

Marqueta Harris, Phoenix Global Group

Stanley Holland, Prime Elevator Corp

Stanley Isawode, Delta Electrical Solution LLC

Katy Lopez, KAJ Construction Inc.

Kirk Martin, Houston Giant Construction

Juan Medrano, Ceiling Crafters

Jules Moor, A. Alexander & Associates

Stevenson Moore, The Wire Connect

Aderonke Okeleye, T.R.E.P.I.C LLC

Jonathan Pete, Metropolitan Cleaning Solutions

John Preston, Legion Construction

Nathaniel Prevost, Glass Doctor of Greater South Houston

Gerald Reece, EDP Engineers & Inspectors, LLC

Gylenda Robertson, G.U.R Services LLC

Irela Romero, Emerald Standard Services

Liz Sturgill, Maximus Construction LLC

Nancy Villatoro, YZ Builders LLC

Kedrick Winfield, NRG FREIGHT & LOGISTICS

Interested firms can learn more about the Strategic Partnership Program or apply for an upcoming class by visiting www.clarkconstruction.com/spp.

About Clark Construction Group

For more than a century, Clark Construction Group has been transforming the ideas and visions of its clients into world-class projects that make the United States a stronger, safer place. As one of the nation’s largest asset creators, Clark has offices strategically located across the country to serve the needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.

SPP Houston Inaugural Graduating Class

