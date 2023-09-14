SDBX Baltimore Helps Small & Diverse Firms to Build Capacity, Grow Network, and Prepare for New Project Opportunities in Region

Baltimore, Maryland, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clark Construction Group hosted its Baltimore Small & Diverse Business Expo (SDBX) today at the Baltimore Convention Center. In addition to connecting more than 400 small and diverse businesses with Clark leaders and other prime contractors, SDBX featured a robust day of programming, including informational sessions on how to best position your firm for success and compete on federal, infrastructure, and commercial work.

The day kicked off with remarks from Will Englehart, the leader of Clark’s Baltimore office, who welcomed the group and provided insight into Clark’s commitment to the small business community. “Here in Baltimore – and in all of the markets where Clark builds, we’ve made a commitment [called SDBX15] to achieve a minimum 15% participation from small and diverse businesses on every project that does not have a prescribed small business goal.”

In order to achieve that 15% goal, Clark created SDBX as a platform to build connections and foster relationships. Since launching SDBE15, Clark has awarded over $500 million to local small businesses in the region. SDBE15 and SDBX are deliberate investments in the future of the industry.

SDBX attendees had the opportunity to network and hear from individuals who have grown their businesses by completing Clark’s Strategic Partnership Program (SPP), an executive development program for small and diverse leaders offered in Baltimore and other regions across the country.

“Our roots and history in Baltimore run deep. We have been building in this market for more than 40 years,” said Robby Moser, CEO of Clark Construction Group. “Our SDBX event shows our commitment to deepening our investment in the region and creating meaningful economic opportunities for small and diverse businesses here.”

