Washington, DC, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In recognition of 2024 National Small Business Week, Clark Construction Group announces more than $850 million in construction contract awards to small and diverse-owned firms through its dedicated SDBE15 programming. Launched in 2021, this voluntary small business inclusion initiative applies to every Clark project that does not otherwise have a small business participation goal dedicating a minimum participation target of 15 percent from small, disadvantaged-, minority-, and women-owned firms.

SDBE15 program has helped to expand and strengthen Clark’s contractor network and foster long-term relationships with a range of diverse business partners, while enhancing the company’s ability to deliver for clients across the country. Originally projected to generate approximately $250 million in new contract opportunities annually, SDBE15 has resulted in almost $300 million in contract awards each year to small and diverse businesses since its inception. The measure includes subcontracts awarded at all tiers with the goal of creating opportunities for the greatest number of firms possible.

“We are helping realize maximum benefit for the small business community in terms of job creation, business growth, and incubation through Clark’s voluntary commitments,” noted Jay Grauberger, executive vice president of corporate affairs. “Our goal is to help unlock the potential that innovative small and diverse businesses bring to their work, and ultimately, to Clark projects.”

Targeted efforts, such as SDBE15, support both the building industry as well as the communities in which Clark works to deliver critical infrastructure nationwide. ” In Washington State, Highland Civil – a small, woman-owned excavating company – is playing a leading role in enabling work for Western State Hospital’s newest campus being delivered by Clark. Owners Nuttara Poli and her husband Tom paired their business acumen and knowledge of the construction industry to launch the firm, setting a commitment to excellent performance at the center of their growth strategy more than 10 years ago. Now on their second Clark project witnessing the scale and capacity of Highland expand, Nuttara explains, “Our work on these projects have allowed us to create opportunities within our company and among a diverse community of contractors”.

The SDBE15 program is a component of Clark’s holistic approach to developing and mentoring small and diverse-owned business enterprises. Established nearly 18 years ago, Clark’s Strategic Partnership Program (SPP) provides an intensive executive MBA-style development course targeted to small business leaders at no cost. More than 1,500 entrepreneurs nationwide have completed SPP and, later this year, the capacity-building program will launch in its 10th major market, San Diego. Bringing together small business leaders with Clark executives, prime businesses, and local certifying agencies, Clark’s Small and Diverse Business Expo (SDBX) pairs networking and education in a conference format. SDBX programming includes informational sessions on how to best position an emerging company for success and compete on government, institutional, and commercial work as well as upcoming contracting opportunities with Clark. First offered in Washington, DC in 2022, more than 500 firms have taken part in SDBX events in Houston, Nashville, and Baltimore.

