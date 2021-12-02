Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Clarkson University Now Offers Aerospace Engineering with Advanced Curriculum

Clarkson University Now Offers Aerospace Engineering with Advanced Curriculum

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Aerospace Engineering

Clarkson University now offers Aerospace Engineering

Clarkson University now offers Aerospace Engineering

Potsdam, NY, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clarkson University continues to defy convention and educate the next generation of world leaders, and one way they’re doing that is by making changes to one of the most popular undergraduate majors at the university. Beginning January 1, 2022, Clarkson’s Bachelor’s in Aeronautical Engineering will become an Aerospace Engineering Bachelor’s degree.

“Our decision to change the Aeronautical Engineering major to Aerospace is part of a larger curriculum overhaul to offer more opportunities to our students. The accelerated commercialization of space by companies such as Space-X, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic, as well as Boeing and Lockheed Martin, puts the responsibility on us to provide students with the background and tools they need to be successful in the ever-changing aerospace job market,” said Ken Visser, Associate Professor of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering and Curriculum Committee Chair.

Aerospace engineering encompasses both Aeronautical engineering (aircraft-focused) and Astronautical engineering (spacecraft-focused) engineering concepts.  Aerospace engineers develop leading-edge technologies and integrate them into aerospace vehicle systems used for transportation, communications, exploration, and defense applications. This involves the design and manufacturing of aircraft, spacecraft, propulsion systems, satellites, and other planetary vehicles. Successful aerospace engineers possess in-depth skills in, and an understanding of, aerodynamics, materials and structures, propulsion strategies, vehicle dynamics and control, and configurational requirements.

Clarkson’s program will retain its strengths in Aeronautical engineering while adding options for students with new classes in Orbital Mechanics, Spacecraft Design, and Space Robotics.  These new additions are supported by faculty recruits with backgrounds in space-oriented research such as Michael Bazzocchi who directs the Astronautics and Robotics Lab at Clarkson and Mohammadreza Radmanesh whose specialty is in autonomous robotics for space missions.

“The undergraduate bachelor’s degree program in aerospace engineering at Clarkson not only prepares students for a technical career in the aerospace industry but provides the social, ethical and environmental context of the global issues in the industry. Our professors have a tremendous breadth of experience that they bring to the classroom and this, combined with their cutting-edge research, enables the integration of real-world problems across the curriculum in the classroom”, said Professor Brian Helenbrook, Chair of the Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering Department.

Attachment

  • Aerospace Engineering 
CONTACT: Melissa Lindell
Clarkson University
315-268-6716
mlindell@clarkson.edu

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.