Clarkson University Professor Looks to Change the Face of Small Wind with New Ducted Wind Turbine

The new ducted wind turbine on the Clarkson University campus

Potsdam, NY, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clarkson University Associate Professor of Mechanical & Aeronautical Engineering Ken Visser and his research team are literally changing the face of small wind energy, with their ducted wind turbine concept. The Clarkson Institute for a Sustainable Environment Sustainability Fund underwrote the construction of a prototype atop the TAC (Technology Advancement Center) building on campus in 2018 and the project was completed in April 2019.

The concept for the turbine came out of Visser’s research and led to the incorporation of a company, Ducted Turbines International (DTI), through the Shipley Center. Faculty, staff members, alumni, and many students have been involved in the work on the project to get it to this point. Operation of the campus wind turbine will provide on-going opportunities for student research and design projects.

The new turbine design utilizes a duct that surrounds the rotor, leading to a greater efficiency by doubling the energy production for a given rotor size. DTI was started in an effort to commercialize technology with a focus to provide the lowest cost per kWh in the small turbine market. The goal is to reduce the time for return on the investment to half of what it takes for conventional open rotor wind turbines. A Clarkson webcam provides 24/7 viewing of the turbine in operation: http://tacturbine.clarkson.edu/. More information about DTI can be found at http://ductedturbinesinternational.com

