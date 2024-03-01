Successful Outcome that Strengthens Balance Sheet and Positions the Company as a Pure-Play Outdoor Business

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, today announced that it has completed the sale of its Precision Sport segment, which is comprised of Sierra Bullets, L.L.C. and Barnes Bullets – Mona, LLC, to Bullseye Acquisitions, LLC, an affiliate of JDH Capital Company.

The Company sold its Precision Sport segment for approximately $175 million and used a portion of the proceeds to retire in full all of the Company’s outstanding debt as of February 29, 2024. In connection with the repayment of the outstanding debt in full, the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, was terminated.

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, and host an investor day on Monday, March 11 in New York City.

Kane Kessler, P.C. acted as legal advisor to the Company in the transaction, Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A. acted as legal advisor to a special committee of independent directors of the Company (the “Special Committee”) and Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to the Special Committee.

2024 Investor Day

The upcoming investor day will feature additional commentary on Clarus’ strategic initiatives and growth opportunities with presentations from management, including Warren Kanders, Executive Chairman; Mike Yates, Chief Financial Officer; Neil Fiske, President, Black Diamond Equipment; and Mathew Hayward, Managing Director of Clarus’ Adventure segment; followed by Q&A sessions.

Date: Monday, March 11, 2024

Time: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET

Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending the event should contact The IGB Group at [email protected]. Virtual attendance registration and webcast details will be available on the Company’s website. For those unable to attend the Investor Day, a replay will be made available after the event.

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leading designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in-class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets. Our mission is to identify, acquire and grow outdoor “super fan” brands through our unique “innovate and accelerate” strategy. We define a “super fan” brand as a brand that creates the world’s pre-eminent, performance-defining product that the best-in-class user cannot live without. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers. Our portfolio of iconic brands is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth underpinned by powerful industry trends across the outdoor and adventure sport end markets. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com , www.rhinorack.com , www.maxtrax.com.au , www.tredoutdoors.com, or www.pieps.com.

