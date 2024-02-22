Five team members have been recently promoted internally for exceptional leadership at Clarus Partners Advisors

Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clarus Partners Advisors, a leading indirect tax compliance and consulting firm, is proud to announce the promotion of several talented individuals within its ranks, highlighting the company’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within in order to fuel the company for continued growth.

Rachel Billing, a seasoned professional with an exemplary track record, has been elevated to Senior Manager. Rachel has been an invaluable asset to the consulting team since joining Clarus, demonstrating exceptional leadership skills and deep expertise in tax matters. In her new role, Rachel will continue to serve her clients along with leading a consulting team, providing guidance and mentorship to fellow team members.

Hannah Brightbill has been promoted to Senior, recognizing her outstanding contributions since joining Clarus in May 2021. Hannah has played a pivotal role in the Business License team, showcasing a remarkable blend of dedication and proficiency.

Brooke March, another standout performer, has been promoted to Senior. Brooke, who has been with Clarus since May 2022, has been instrumental in driving success within the exemption certificate management team, demonstrating a keen understanding of complex tax issues.

Brooke Mertz has been elevated to the role of Senior after joining Clarus in February 2022. Brooke’s contributions have been invaluable, particularly in the onboarding process for new clients, where her expertise and diligence have been highly praised.

Lastly, Nic Schatte has been promoted to Director, a testament to his exceptional leadership and strategic vision. Nic will continue to oversee his consulting team, guiding them towards continued excellence in client service and tax advisory.

“We are thrilled to announce these well-deserved promotions,” said Jeff Mallory, CEO/Managing Partner at Clarus Partners Advisors. “Each of these individuals has demonstrated unwavering commitment, expertise, and a passion for delivering exceptional results and leadership. We are confident that they will excel in their new roles and contribute significantly to the continued success of our firm.”

To learn more about Clarus Partners Advisors, visit https://www.claruspartners.com/ .

About Clarus Partners Advisors:

Clarus Partners Advisors is an indirect tax consulting firm dedicated to providing clear and comprehensive solutions, including sales tax compliance and consulting, exemption certificate management, indirect tax outsourcing, business license compliance, unclaimed property and more. With a team of seasoned professionals and a commitment to excellence for over 30 years, Clarus Partners Advisors offers strategic insights and personalized services to help clients navigate the complexities of the tax landscape, along with the only tax software solutions in the industry that are serviced by tax professionals. Learn more about Clarus Partners Advisors at https://www.claruspartners.com/ .

CONTACT: Jeff Mallory Clarus Partners Advisors (614) 477-8292 [email protected]