SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Summary vs. Same Year‐Ago Quarter

Sales of $97.4 million compared to $113.3 million.

Gross margin was 37.0% compared to 39.1%.

Net income of $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income before non‐cash items of $6.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $14.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.6 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.9% compared to $19.7 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.4%.

Management Commentary

“Clarus’ consolidated Q1 performance was resilient given the macroeconomic headwinds that carried over from 2022,” said Warren Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman. “In Outdoor, strong direct‐to‐consumer and international performance was offset by lower open‐to‐buys at our North American retail accounts as 2022 inventory positions unwind. We are encouraged by our robust order book at Precision Sports, however, our ability to consistently source components constrained ammunition shipments in the quarter. While at Adventure, we experienced sequential stabilization throughout the quarter in our home market of Australia, but continued challenges in North America due to elevated inventory levels in all selling channels.

“Operationally, we enhanced our segment leadership to activate the next phase of our corporate and brand evolution. Our brand leaders are focused on establishing revenue, gross margin and EBITDA baselines, upgrading talent, and further driving shareholder value through cash flow generation and debt paydown.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Sales in the first quarter were $97.4 million compared to $113.3 million in the same year‐ago quarter. Foreign currency exchange was unfavorable to sales by $2.4 million in the first quarter as the U.S. dollar continued to strengthen against the Euro and Australian dollar.

Sales in the Outdoor segment increased 2% to $52.8 million, or $54.2 million on a constant currency basis, compared to $51.5 million in the year ago quarter. The increase was due to growth in the direct-to-consumer channels, and European and IGD markets, nearly offset by continued weakness at the Company’s key North American retail accounts. Precision Sport sales decreased to $27.1 million compared to $33.1 million in the year-ago quarter due to ongoing supply chain challenges limiting ammo sales. Sales in the Adventure segment were $17.5 million compared to $28.6 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting lower consumer demand given the challenging market conditions and the difficult macro-environment in both Australia and North America.

Gross margin in the first quarter was 37.0% compared to 39.1% in the year‐ago quarter due to changes in channel and product mix and unfavorable foreign currency exchange movement. Easing freight costs positively impacted gross margin by 290 basis points, which was partially offset by a 150 basis point negative impact from foreign currency exchange, negative 130 basis points related higher inventory reserves, and unfavorable channel and product mix of 220 basis points. Specifically, the lower open-to-buys from the Company’s key North American retail partners in the Outdoor segment further negatively impacted gross margin.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter were $32.8 million compared to $34.2 million in the same year‐ago quarter. The decline was driven by expense improvements in the Adventure and Precision Sport segments, as well as lower non-cash stock-based compensation expense for performance awards at corporate. These savings were partially offset by higher investments at Outdoor for employee costs and investments in the direct-to-consumer channel.

Net income in the first quarter was $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the prior year’s first quarter.

Adjusted net income before non-cash items in the first quarter, which excludes non‐cash items and transaction costs, was $6.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $14.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the same year‐ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $9.6 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.9%, compared to $19.7 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.4%, in the same year‐ago quarter. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was driven by lower sales volumes in the North American portion of the Company’s Outdoor and Adventure segments and a $2.4 million consolidated headwind due to strength of the U.S. dollar.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $3.2 million compared to $(10.8) million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2023 were $1.5 million compared to $1.9 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.7 million compared to $(12.7) million in the prior year quarter due to reduced inventory levels compared to December 31, 2022.

Liquidity at March 31, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $10.3 million compared to $12.1 million.

Total debt of $137.0 million compared to $139.0 million.

The Company’s credit facility matures in April of 2027 and bears interest at a variable rate that was approximately 6.8% at March 31, 2023.

Remaining access to approximately $61 million on the Company’s revolving line of credit.

Net debt leverage ratio of 2.4x compared to 2.0x

2023 Outlook

The Company continues to expect fiscal year 2023 sales of approximately $420 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $60 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.3%. In addition, capital expenditures are expected to range between $7 – $8 million and free cash flow is expected to range between $35 – $40 million for the full year 2023.

Net Operating Loss (NOL)

The Company estimates that it has available net operating loss (the “NOLs”) carryforwards for U.S. federal income tax purposes of approximately $17.7 million, which includes $1.8 million of U.S. federal NOL carryforwards that expire on December 31, 2023. The Company’s common stock is subject to a rights agreement dated February 7, 2008, that is intended to limit the number of 5% or more owners and therefore reduce the risk of a possible change of ownership under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Any such change of ownership under these rules would limit or eliminate the ability of the Company to use its existing NOLs for federal income tax purposes. However, there is no guaranty that the Company will be able fully utilize the NOLs to offset current and future earnings or that the rights agreement will achieve the objective of preserving the value of the NOLs.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash $ 10,310 $ 12,061 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $1,437 and $1,211 68,230 66,553 Inventories 145,756 147,072 Prepaid and other current assets 9,845 9,899 Income tax receivable 3,209 3,034 Total current assets 237,350 238,619 Property and equipment, net 42,197 43,010 Other intangible assets, net 51,482 55,255 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 82,444 82,901 Goodwill 62,704 62,993 Deferred income taxes 18,168 17,912 Other long-term assets 20,414 17,455 Total assets $ 514,759 $ 518,145 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 25,252 $ 27,052 Accrued liabilities 22,125 25,170 Income tax payable 684 421 Current portion of long-term debt 12,562 11,952 Total current liabilities 60,623 64,595 Long-term debt, net 124,444 127,082 Deferred income taxes 18,226 18,506 Other long-term liabilities 18,574 15,854 Total liabilities 221,867 226,037 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued – – Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 41,791 and 41,637 issued and 37,190 and 37,048 outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid in capital 680,673 679,339 Accumulated deficit (336,175 ) (336,843 ) Treasury stock, at cost (32,825 ) (32,707 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,785 ) (17,685 ) Total stockholders’ equity 292,892 292,108 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 514,759 $ 518,145

CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Sales Domestic sales $ 44,916 $ 62,307 International sales 52,468 50,969 Total sales 97,384 113,276 Cost of goods sold 61,363 69,024 Gross profit 36,021 44,252 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 32,819 34,175 Transaction costs 74 1,201 Contingent consideration (benefit) expense (1,565 ) 763 Total operating expenses 31,328 36,139 Operating income 4,693 8,113 Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (2,746 ) (1,116 ) Other, net 85 (67 ) Total other expense, net (2,661 ) (1,183 ) Income before income tax 2,032 6,930 Income tax expense 434 1,621 Net income $ 1,598 $ 5,309 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.14 Diluted 0.04 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 37,137 37,161 Diluted 38,109 39,802

CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Gross profit as reported $ 36,021 Gross profit as reported 44,252 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment – Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 269 Adjusted gross profit $ 36,021 Adjusted gross profit $ 44,521 Gross margin as reported 37.0 % Gross margin as reported 39.1 % Adjusted gross margin 37.0 % Adjusted gross margin 39.3 %

CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME TO NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS, ADJUSTED NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Per Diluted Per Diluted March 31, 2023 Share March 31, 2022 Share Net income $ 1,598 $ 0.04 $ 5,309 $ 0.13 Amortization of intangibles 3,276 0.09 4,120 0.10 Depreciation 1,791 0.05 1,832 0.05 Amortization of debt issuance costs 232 0.01 170 0.00 Stock-based compensation 1,334 0.04 3,367 0.08 Inventory fair value of purchase accounting – – 269 0.01 Income tax expense 434 0.01 1,621 0.04 Cash paid for income taxes (350 ) (0.01 ) (3,844 ) (0.10 ) Net income before non-cash items $ 8,315 $ 0.22 $ 12,844 $ 0.32 Transaction costs 74 0.00 1,201 0.03 Contingent consideration (benefit) expense (1,565 ) (0.04 ) 763 0.02 State cash taxes on adjustments 27 0.00 (43 ) (0.00 ) Adjusted net income before non-cash items $ 6,851 $ 0.18 $ 14,765 $ 0.37