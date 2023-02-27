SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Summary vs. Same Year‐Ago Quarter

Sales of $104.2 million compared to $118.2 million.

Gross margin was 34.6% compared to 36.1%.

Net loss of $81.6 million, or $(2.20) per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. Net loss in Q4 2022 included a non-cash impairment charge of $92.3 million in the Adventure segment.

Adjusted net income before non‐cash items of $7.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $17.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.2% compared to $20.0 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.9%.

2022 Financial Summary vs. 2021

Sales increased 19% to $448.1 million compared to $375.8 million.

Gross margin was 36.5% compared to 36.4%; adjusted gross margin was 36.5% compared to 37.7%.

Net loss was $69.8 million, or $(1.88) per diluted share, compared to net income of $26.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share. Net loss in 2022 included the $92.3 million non-cash impairment expense in the Adventure segment.

Adjusted net income before non‐cash items was $45.3 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to $52.5 million, or $1.47 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $63.0 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.1% compared to $61.5 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.4%.

Management Commentary

“While 2022 will go down as one of our most challenging years given various macroeconomic headwinds, our brands were largely resilient, and our team was nimble and tenacious,” said Clarus President John Walbrecht. “As the challenges set-in, we acted quickly by pivoting to areas of our business experiencing less headwinds, and we prioritized expense reductions, free cash flow generation, and debt reduction.

“Our areas of focus were Precision Sports, as well markets outside of North American wholesale in our Outdoor segment. The results were evident as we drove a record fourth quarter in Precision Sports with sales growth of 10%. In Outdoor, our focus on Europe and our International Global Distributor (“IGD”) markets, which did not experience the magnitude of headwinds as North America, allowed us to drive constant currency growth in the fourth quarter of 15% in Europe and 7% in our IGD market. Our continued focus on apparel and our direct-to-consumer business in our Outdoor segment also helped to offset broader headwinds, growing 15% and 19% in the fourth quarter, respectively.

“The pivot towards liquidity improvement was also apparent during the fourth quarter. Our focus on reducing working capital and lowering costs allowed us to generate $30 million in free cash flow which we used to bring our leverage to the bottom end of our 2x to 3x target.

“As we look ahead, we intend to execute on the biggest opportunities within our existing segments and enhance our operational performance. We also plan to focus on our core consumer through community-centric investments in proven areas like our direct-to-consumer business. We expect that these actions will position us to return to sustainable profitable growth and, with that, strong shareholder value creation.

“Finally, we are excited by the recent announcement of Neil Fiske as the new President for Black Diamond. He will be responsible for accelerating growth and lifting profitability by capitalizing on attractive expansion opportunities across various categories, channels, and regions.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Sales in the fourth quarter were $104.2 million compared to $118.2 million in the same year‐ago quarter. The fourth quarter of 2022 included revenue contribution of $3.8 million from MAXTRAX, an acquisition completed on December 1, 2021. Organic sales were down 11% in the quarter, MAXTRAX contributed 2% and foreign currency exchange was a 3% headwind. Foreign currency exchange was unfavorable to sales by $3.7 million in the fourth quarter as the U.S. dollar continued to strengthen against the Euro and Australia dollar.

Sales in the Outdoor segment were $55.3 million, or $57.7 million on a constant currency basis, compared to $65.1 million in the year ago quarter. The decline primarily reflected inventory destocking trends at the Company’s key North American retail accounts, which were partially offset by growth in the direct-to-consumer channels and European and IGD markets. Precision Sport sales increased 10% to $30.3 million, reflecting continued strong demand and market share gains. Sales in the Adventure segment were $18.5 million, reflecting lower consumer demand given the challenging economic environment and constraints on new vehicle deliveries which impacted new product sales in both Australia and North America.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter was 34.6% compared to 36.1% in the year‐ago quarter due to higher freight costs and unfavorable foreign currency exchange movement. Higher freight costs negatively impacted gross margin by 90 basis points and foreign currency exchange had a 220-basis points impact.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter were $33.1 million compared to $32.6 million in the same year‐ago quarter. The inclusion of MAXTRAX and higher rent and selling expenses at the Adventure segment were nearly offset by lower non-cash stock-based compensation for performance awards at the corporate level.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $81.6 million, or $(2.20) per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 included a non-cash impairment charge of $92.3 million in the Adventure segment due to the decline in the Company’s stock price and lower sales and profitability in the segment compared to expectations.

Adjusted net income before non-cash items in the fourth quarter, which excludes non‐cash items and transaction costs, was $7.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $17.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the same year‐ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $10.6 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.2%, compared to $20.0 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.9%, in the same year‐ago quarter. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was driven by lower sales in the Adventure segment, as well as unfavorable movements in foreign currency exchange rates and higher freight costs.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $32.4 million compared to $16.8 million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $2.0 million compared to $11.8 million in the prior year quarter, which included $9.5 million for the purchase of the existing Barnes facility in Mona, Utah. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $30.3 million compared to $5.0 million in the prior year quarter due to collection of accounts receivable and reduced inventory levels compared to September 30, 2022.

Liquidity at December 31, 2022 vs. December 31, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $12.1 million compared to $19.5 million.

Total debt of $139.0 million compared to $141.5 million.

The Company’s credit facility matures in April of 2027 and bears interest at a variable rate that was approximately 6.3% at December 31, 2022.

Remaining access to approximately $98 million on the Company’s revolving line of credit.

Net debt leverage ratio of 2.0x compared to 2.0x

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Sales in 2022 increased 19% to a record $448.1 million compared to $375.8 million in 2021. The increase includes revenue contribution of $77.0 million from Rhino-Rack, an acquisition completed on July 1, 2021, and $15.9 million from MAXTRAX, an acquisition completed on December 1, 2021. Full year 2022 sales increased 1% on a proforma basis compared to 2021. Full year 2022 sales were negatively impacted by unfavorable foreign currency exchange movements of nearly $9 million compared to 2021.

From a segment perspective, Outdoor sales were up 1% to $222.3 million compared to 2021, Precision Sport sales were up 21% to $132.9 million and Adventure sales were $92.9 million.

Gross margin in 2022 improved to 36.5% compared to 36.4% in 2021 primarily due to the fair value inventory adjustment from the 2021 acquisitions not repeating in 2022, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency exchange and higher freight costs. Adjusted gross margin in 2022 was 36.5% compared to 37.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in 2022 were $135.0 million compared to $105.5 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to the inclusion of Rhino-Rack and MAXTRAX for the full year along with higher costs related to payroll and stock compensation expense at the corporate level and higher investment in the retail and direct to consumer initiatives in the Outdoor segment.

Net loss in 2022 was $69.8 million, or $(1.88) per diluted share, compared to net income of $26.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the prior year. Net loss in 2022 included the $92.3 million non-cash impairment charge in the Adventure segment discussed above.

Adjusted net income before non‐cash items in 2022, which excludes non‐cash items and transaction costs, was $45.3 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income before non‐cash items of $52.5 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 was $63.0 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.1%, compared to $61.5 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.4%, in 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $14.6 million compared to $(0.3) million in 2021. Capital expenditures in 2022 were $8.2 million compared to $17.4 million in the prior year. Free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $6.4 million compared to $(17.7) million in the same year‐ago period. This increase is primarily due to lower capital expenditures in 2022.

2023 Outlook

The Company expects fiscal year 2023 sales of approximately $420 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $60 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.3%. In addition, capital expenditures are expected to range between $7 – $8 million and free cash flow is expected to range between $35 – $40 million for the full year 2023. Implicit in these expectations is caution and conservatism considering the challenging macro environment, higher interest rates, and the uncertain impact these challenges might have on the consumer.

Net Operating Loss (NOL)

The Company estimates that it has available net operating loss (the “NOLs”) carryforwards for U.S. federal income tax purposes of approximately $17.7 million, which includes $1.8 million of U.S. federal NOL carryforwards that expire on December 31, 2023. The Company’s common stock is subject to a rights agreement dated February 7, 2008, that is intended to limit the number of 5% or more owners and therefore reduce the risk of a possible change of ownership under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Any such change of ownership under these rules would limit or eliminate the ability of the Company to use its existing NOLs for federal income tax purposes. However, there is no guaranty that the Company will be able fully utilize the NOLs to offset current and future earnings or that the rights agreement will achieve the objective of preserving the value of the NOLs.

CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash $ 12,061 $ 19,465 Accounts receivable, net 66,553 66,180 Inventories 147,072 129,354 Prepaid and other current assets 9,899 11,831 Income tax receivable 3,034 116 Total current assets 238,619 226,946 Property and equipment, net 43,010 42,826 Other intangible assets, net 55,255 73,683 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 82,901 128,271 Goodwill 62,993 118,090 Deferred income taxes 17,912 22,433 Other long-term assets 17,455 19,578 Total assets $ 518,145 $ 631,827 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 27,052 $ 31,488 Accrued liabilities 25,170 27,473 Income tax payable 421 4,437 Current portion of long-term debt 11,952 9,585 Total current liabilities 64,595 72,983 Long-term debt, net 127,082 131,948 Deferred income taxes 18,506 35,280 Other long-term liabilities 15,854 21,448 Total liabilities 226,037 261,659 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued – – Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 41,637 and 41,105 issued and 37,048 and 37,094 outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid in capital 679,339 662,996 Accumulated deficit (336,843 ) (263,342 ) Treasury stock, at cost (32,707 ) (24,440 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,685 ) (5,050 ) Total stockholders’ equity 292,108 370,168 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 518,145 $ 631,827

CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Sales Domestic sales $ 56,224 $ 65,170 International sales 47,958 53,013 Total sales 104,182 118,183 Cost of goods sold 68,124 75,501 Gross profit 36,058 42,682 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 33,080 32,591 Transaction costs 87 2,571 Contingent consideration benefit – (1,605 ) Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets 92,311 – Total operating expenses 125,478 33,557 Operating (loss) income (89,420 ) 9,125 Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (2,835 ) (1,013 ) Other, net 806 (119 ) Total other expense, net (2,029 ) (1,132 ) (Loss) income before income tax (91,449 ) 7,993 Income tax benefit (9,845 ) (6,053 ) Net (loss) income $ (81,604 ) $ 14,046 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (2.20 ) $ 0.39 Diluted (2.20 ) 0.36 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 37,039 36,037 Diluted 37,039 38,980

CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Sales Domestic sales $ 238,144 $ 225,878 International sales 209,962 149,916 Total sales 448,106 375,794 Cost of goods sold 284,690 238,862 Gross profit 163,416 136,932 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 135,039 105,494 Transaction costs 2,967 11,843 Contingent consideration expense (benefit) 493 (1,605 ) Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets 92,311 – Total operating expenses 230,810 115,732 Operating (loss) income (67,394 ) 21,200 Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (7,895 ) (2,939 ) Other, net (1,842 ) (4,382 ) Total other expense, net (9,737 ) (7,321 ) (Loss) income before income tax (77,131 ) 13,879 Income tax benefit (7,351 ) (12,214 ) Net (loss) income $ (69,780 ) $ 26,093 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (1.88 ) $ 0.79 Diluted (1.88 ) 0.73 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 37,201 33,136 Diluted 37,201 35,686

CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN THREE MONTHS ENDED December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Gross profit as reported $ 36,058 Gross profit as reported 42,682 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment – Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 1,309 Adjusted gross profit $ 36,058 Adjusted gross profit $ 43,991 Gross margin as reported 34.6% Gross margin as reported 36.1% Adjusted gross margin 34.6% Adjusted gross margin 37.2% TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Gross profit as reported $ 163,416 Gross profit as reported 136,932 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 269 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 4,769 Adjusted gross profit $ 163,685 Adjusted gross profit $ 141,701 Gross margin as reported 36.5% Gross margin as reported 36.4% Adjusted gross margin 36.5% Adjusted gross margin 37.7%

CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS, ADJUSTED NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Per Diluted

Share December 31, 2021 Per Diluted

Share Net (loss) income $ (81,604 ) $ (2.20 ) $ 14,046 $ 0.36 Amortization of intangibles 3,586 0.10 3,863 0.10 Depreciation 1,826 0.05 1,649 0.04 Amortization of debt issuance costs 231 0.01 170 0.00 Stock-based compensation 2,219 0.06 3,063 0.08 Inventory fair value of purchase accounting – – 1,309 0.03 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets 92,311 2.49 – – Income tax benefit (9,845 ) (0.27 ) (6,053 ) (0.16 ) Cash paid for income taxes (1,484 ) (0.04 ) (1,631 ) (0.04 ) Net income before non-cash items $ 7,240 $ 0.20 $ 16,416 $ 0.42 Transaction costs 87 0.00 2,571 0.07 Contingent consideration (benefit) – – (1,605 ) (0.04 ) State cash taxes on adjustments (2 ) (0.00 ) (21 ) (0.00 ) Adjusted net income before non-cash items $ 7,325 $ 0.20 $ 17,361 $ 0.45

CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS, ADJUSTED NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Per Diluted

Share December 31, 2021 Per Diluted

Share Net (loss) income $ (69,780 ) $ (1.88 ) $ 26,093 $ 0.73 Amortization of intangibles 15,326 0.41 9,834 0.28 Depreciation 7,626 0.20 5,985 0.17 Amortization of debt issuance costs 824 0.02 505 0.01 Stock-based compensation 11,361 0.31 9,477 0.27 Inventory fair value of purchase accounting 269 0.01 4,769 0.13 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets 92,311 2.48 – – Income tax benefit (7,351 ) (0.20 ) (12,214 ) (0.34 ) Cash paid for income taxes (8,639 ) (0.23 ) (1,984 ) (0.06 ) Net income before non-cash items $ 41,947 $ 1.13 $ 42,465 $ 1.19 Transaction costs 2,967 0.08 11,843 0.33 Contingent consideration (benefit) 493 0.01 (1,605 ) (0.04 ) State cash taxes on adjustments (63 ) (0.00 ) (225 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net income before non-cash items $ 45,344 $ 1.22 $ 52,478 $ 1.47

CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net (loss) income $ (81,604 ) $ 14,046 Income tax benefit (9,845 ) (6,053 ) Other, net (806 ) 119 Interest expense, net 2,835 1,013 Operating (loss) income (89,420 ) 9,125 Depreciation 1,826 1,649 Amortization of intangibles 3,586 3,863 EBITDA (84,008 ) 14,637 Transaction costs 87 2,571 Contingent consideration benefit – (1,605 ) Inventory fair value of purchase accounting – 1,309 Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets 92,311 – Stock-based compensation 2,219 3,063 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,609 $ 19,975