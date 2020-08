Clarus’ Sierra Bullets Appoints Keith Enlow as President

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (the “Company”) subsidiary Sierra Bullets, L.L.C. (“Sierra” or “Sierra Bullets”), the Bulletsmiths®, a dedicated manufacturer of one of the highest-quality, most accurate bullets in the world, announces the appointment of Keith Enlow to president, effective August 17, 2020.

Enlow brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience serving in roles in the commercial, military and law enforcement markets. Most recently, Enlow served as the general manager for Steiner eOptics. Prior to his role there, he served as the chief executive officer for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Shooting teams. He also served in prior senior leadership roles at Remington Ammunition and Barnes Bullets.

“Keith is a seasoned industry veteran who brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Sierra,” said John Walbrecht, president of Sierra Bullets’ parent company, Clarus Corporation. “Over the course of his career, he has provided the strategic vision to improve brand equity and drive innovation for some of our industry’s most reputable and disruptive companies. We look forward to leveraging his expertise and enthusiasm as we continue to grow Sierra Bullets.”

Enlow holds a Master of Business Administration from Lindenwood University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

“I’m looking forward to returning to my home state of Missouri and am honored to be working for Sierra Bullets,” said Enlow. “Sierra is an amazing brand with a great future ahead and I am excited to be a part of it.”

About Sierra

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Sedalia, Missouri, Sierra Bullets has been dedicated to manufacturing one of the highest-quality, most accurate bullets in the world. From local and international shooting competitions to sport and hunting, Sierra offers best-in-class accuracy and precision that hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts have come to depend on. This performance is born from a proprietary manufacturing process that enables the achievement of the tightest tolerances in the industry. Sierra’s bullets are used for precision target shooting, hunting and defense purposes. In addition to a wide base of retailers, Sierra’s customers include distributors, law enforcement and industry OEMs. Sierra’s products have cultivated a significant consumer following recognized by its iconic “green box” packaging and include globally recognized brands such as Sierra® MatchKing®, Sierra® GameKing®, and Sierra® BlitzKing®. For more information, visit www.sierrabullets.com .

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport markets. With a strong reputation for innovation, style, quality, design, safety and durability, Clarus’ portfolio of iconic brands includes Black Diamond®, Sierra®, PIEPS®, and SKINourishment® sold through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com , www.sierrabullets.com , or www.pieps.com .

