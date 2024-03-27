TORONTO, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO/ OTCQB: NICLF) (the “Company” or “Class 1 Nickel”) is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 11,765,502 stock options to service providers of the Company, including directors and officers. The stock options are each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of Cdn$0.07 until March 27, 2027. The options vest immediately.