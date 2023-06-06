NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attention First Horizon Corporation (“First Horizon”) (NYSE: FHN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 28, 2022 and May 3, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in First Horizon, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that TD Bank failed to disclose material information to the market that it had deficient internal controls that posed a significant risk to the closing of the First Horizon transaction. Specifically, TD Bank suffered from grossly ineffective internal controls regarding anti-money laundering practices and failed to appropriately report unusual transactions or suspicious activity to U.S. regulators. According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, in “recent years,” TD Bank only “flagged 28 customer transactions” as suspicious. As a result, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the U.S. Federal Reserve refused to approve the transaction within the necessary time frames.

DEADLINE: July 21, 2023

Aggrieved First Horizon investors only have until July 21, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

