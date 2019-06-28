Breaking News
Home / Top News / CLASS ACTION DEADLINE CLOUDERA: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately 5 Weeks Remain To Make A Motion For Lead Plaintiff In A Securities Class Action Against Cloudera Inc. – CLDR

CLASS ACTION DEADLINE CLOUDERA: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately 5 Weeks Remain To Make A Motion For Lead Plaintiff In A Securities Class Action Against Cloudera Inc. – CLDR

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that approximately five weeks remain to make a motion to serve as lead plaintiff in a class action pending against Cloudera Inc. (“Cloudera” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CLDR) between April 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey to recover damages for Cloudera investors under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the class action, you must move the court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Cloudera securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Cloudera CLDR Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting the Company’s Hadoop-based platform; (ii) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues; (iii) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows for the foreseeable future; (iv) the primary motivation for the Company’s merger with Hortonworks was to generate growth through the acquisition of Hortonworks’ existing customers (as opposed to obtaining them organically); and (v) that the purported synergies and other benefits of the merger with Hortonworks were materially overstated.

The truth began to be revealed to the market on April 3, 2018, when, in connection with its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 financial results, the Company provided a disappointing outlook for fiscal 2019.  This news contradicted Defendants’ prior positive statements and shocked the market as it had come less than a year after Cloudera went public.  In response, the price of Cloudera common stock fell 40% to $13.29 per share. 

Then on June 5, 2019, Cloudera reported that its first quarter revenues were $187.5 million, but that several customers had elected to “postpone renewal and expansion” of their subscription agreements. At this time, the Company also announced that its losses from operations had ballooned to $103.8 million, roughly double the year-over-year period, and that its CEO, Tom Reilly, would be abruptly retiring from the Company. On this news, the price of Cloudera common stock fell another 40% to just $5.21 per share. 

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com  
(877) 779-1414
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.