NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Altimmune, Inc. (“Altimmune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Altimmune investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 1, 2023 and April 26, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

ALT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Altimmune overstated the potential for its lead product candidate, pemvidutide, to stand out from competing glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists based on the drug’s efficacy and tolerability results observed in the MOMENTUM Trial; (ii) accordingly, the MOMENTUM Trial results were less significant to pemvidutide’s clinical, commercial, and competitive prospects than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, defendants had overstated Altimmune’s prospects for finding a strategic partner to develop pemvidutide; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Altimmune during the relevant time frame, you have until July 5, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

