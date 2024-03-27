NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of DICK’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS).

Shareholders who purchased shares of DKS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: May 25, 2022 to August 21, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: a) demand for products in Dicks Sporting Good’s outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (b) the “structural changes” that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting the Company’s profitability; (c) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company’s profitability; and (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business condition and prospects were materially false and misleading when made.

DEADLINE: April 22, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/dicks-sporting-goods-loss-submission-form/?id=72815&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of DKS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 22, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903