ATLANTA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against SCYNEXIS, Inc. (“SCYNEXIS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCYX). The lawsuit alleges SCYNEXIS made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) that the equipment used to manufacture ibrexafungerp was also used to manufacture a non-antibacterial beta-lactam drug substance, presenting a risk of cross-contamination; (2) that the Company did not have effective internal controls and procedures, as well as adequate internal oversight policies to ensure that its vendor complied with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP); and (3) that, due to the substantial risk of cross-contamination, SCYNEXIS was reasonably likely to recall its ibrexafungerp tablets and halt its clinical studies.

If you bought SCYNEXIS shares between March 31, 2023 and September 22, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 8, 2024.

