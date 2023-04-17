ATLANTA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BurgerFi International, Inc. (“BurgerFi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BFI). The lawsuit alleges BurgerFi made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (i) the Company had overstated the effectiveness of its acquisition and growth strategies; and (ii) the Company had misrepresented to investors the purported benefits of its Anthony’s Acquisition and its post-Business Combination business and financial prospects.

If you bought shares of BurgerFi between December 17, 2020 and November 15, 2022 and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website https://holzerlaw.com/case/burgerfi/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 5, 2023.

