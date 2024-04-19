ATLANTA, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Doximity, Inc. (“Doximity” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DOCS). The lawsuit alleges that the Defendants mislead investors about the Company’s business and operations by repeatedly touting Doximity’s business prospects and the sustainability of the Company’s revenue growth and profitability, while downplaying the impact of competition and tightening macroeconomic conditions and Doximity’s reliance on “upselling” products and services (such as additional advertising) to existing customers.

If you bought Doximity shares February 9, 2022 and April 1, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected], by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/doximity/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 17, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

[email protected]