ATLANTA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Edgio, Inc. (“Edgio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGIO) f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. The lawsuit alleges Edgio made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) that the sale of Open Edge equipment should be accounted as financing leases; (2) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting related to Open Edge transactions; and (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue had been overstated in certain periods.

If you bought shares of Edgio between February 11, 2021 and March 12, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website https://holzerlaw.com/case/edgio/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 26, 2023.

