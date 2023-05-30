ATLANTA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Luminar Technologies, Inc. (“Luminar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LAZR). The lawsuit alleges Luminar made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor’s photonic integrated circuit to market the Company’s own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; and (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar’s business and reputation.

If you bought shares of Luminar between February 28, 2023 and March 17, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website www.holzerlaw.com/case/luminar/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 25, 2023.

