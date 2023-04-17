ATLANTA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (“MPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW). The lawsuit alleges MPT made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) that one of the MPT’s tenants, Prospect, was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) that there was a significant risk Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to MPT; and (3) that, “given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery,” the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties.

If you bought shares of MPT between March 1, 2022 and February 22, 2023 and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website https://holzerlaw.com/case/mpt/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 12, 2023.

