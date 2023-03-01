ATLANTA, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against National Vision Holdings, Inc. (“National Vision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EYE). The lawsuit alleges National Vision made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding its business, operations, and prospects, including: (i) National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market; (ii) National Vision made a significant investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (iii) the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact the Company’s fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins, resulting in a decline to the Company’s profitability metrics; (iv) during the first quarter of 2022, the Company suffered a severe optometrist shortage creating an acute exam capacity constraint and a decline in key business metrics.

If you bought shares of National Vision between May 13, 2021 and May 9, 2022 and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/national-vision/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 28, 2023.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com