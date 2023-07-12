ATLANTA, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Seagate Technology Holdings plc (“Seagate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STX). The lawsuit alleges Seagate made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (a) the nature and magnitude of Seagate’s HDD sales to Huawei, including that Seagate experienced a significant acceleration in sales to Huawei immediately after the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security’s (“BIS”) rules went into effect and Seagate’s competitors stopped selling to Huawei; (b) that the underlying details of Seagate’s HDD manufacturing process, including the use of covered U.S. software and technology in “essential ‘production’” processes, rendered its sales to Huawei in violation of the BIS export rules; and (c) Seagate was in violation of the BIS export rules which resulted in an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce and exposed the Company to hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and penalties.

If you bought shares of Seagate between September 15, 2020 and October 25, 2022

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 8, 2023.

