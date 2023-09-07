ATLANTA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against UiPath, Inc. (“UiPath” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PATH). The lawsuit alleges UiPath made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and financial condition, including: (a) that UiPath = enacted a widespread discounting program prior to its IPO, which had the effect of temporarily boosting the Company’s revenue and ARR metrics, cannibalizing its future sales, eroding the Company’s margins, and increasing the risk of client churn; (b) that UiPath’s actual total addressable market was not as large as portrayed by defendants; (c) that UiPath was losing customers to Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP, Salesforce, IBM, and other established enterprise software vendors that were building automation into their platforms; (d) that UiPath was losing customers due to the increased availability of low-code automation software offered by vendors; (e) that UiPath was suffering from a loss of channel sales due to strained relationships with the Company’s partners as a result of increased competition between UiPath and these partners.

If you bought shares of UiPath between April 21, 2021 and March 30, 2022, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 6, 2023.

