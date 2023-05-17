ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Viatris Inc. (“Viatris,” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VTRS). The lawsuit alleges Viatris made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (i) the Company was experiencing significantly more competition in its United States complex generics business than disclosed; (ii) the Company was not able to effectively manage its base business erosion or create a stable revenue base; (iii) despite being one of the Company’s only growth drivers, Viatris was actively planning to divest its biosimilars business in order to secure enough cash to let it purportedly meet its phase one goals; (iv) Viatris was deviating from the business model it touted through the Class Period and undertaking a significant global reshaping of its business which would undermine its ability to achieve stable revenue growth; and (v) the Company was anticipating less financial growth moving into 2022.

If you bought shares of Viatris between March 1, 2021 and February 25, 2022, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website https://holzerlaw.com/case/viatris/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 14, 2023.

