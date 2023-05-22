ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Virtu Financial, Inc. (“Virtu Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIRT). The lawsuit alleges Virtu Financial made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu Financial had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny.

